Nearly 120 New Mexico National Guardsmen deploy to the border

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Almost 120 New Mexico National Guardsmen from the 126th Military Police Company left for a one-year federal active duty deployment to the southern border.

While at the border, the national guardsmen will be helping CBP, becoming part of Joint Task Force-Southern Border. The guardsmen's participation is part of a routine, federally-required rotation. They will replace other units that are currently serving along the border.

Courtesy: New Mexico National Guard

The company has trained for this assignment by participating in convoy operations, vehicle and foot patrols, and land navigation training exercises.

Previously, the 126th deployed to Iraq's "Triangle of Death" and have supported two presidential inaugurations.

"We are citizen Soldiers," Capt. Marcos Myers said. "We are from communities around New Mexico where we grew up. This reminds us that our service and sacrifice serves to maintain our American way of life. The southern border is a critical line of defense for our nation. Transnational criminal organizations profit from human suffering, trafficking drugs, weapons and people. We will not allow this to happen."