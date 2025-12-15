‘Museo Juan Gabriel’ in Juárez happy with recent documentary release

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- 'Museo Juan Gabriel' opened its doors over a year ago, where local and international residents could experience how the late Juan Gabriel used to live just south of the border in Ciudad Juárez.

Now, after a Netflix documentary was released this year, the museum's director says they are happy to know that "JuanGa's" memory is still alive. Since the museum opened in August of this year, its director says they have received visitors not only from Juárez and El Paso, but also from all across Mexico and other parts of the U.S., such as California, Chicago, Texas, New York, as well as other Central and South American countries.

"We are very grateful for the great affection that you continue to express to our beloved artist Juan Gabriel and especially for your interest in coming to Ciudad Juárez to learn about Juan Gabriel's city," said Felipe Rojas, director of the Juan Gabriel Foundation.

"Well, the truth is that Juan Gabriel never ceases to amaze us, especially because it's a very special documentary, because he himself tells his story," director Rojas said. "Of course, the great work done by the documentary's director and her team, María José Cuevas, is very important, but we're talking about archives film that were built from videos that Alberto Aguilera Valadez (Juan Gabriel) himself recorded since he was 17 years old."

The newest Netflix documentary was released on October 30th, and director Rojas says visits to the museum have increased since then.

"We're talking about him having a vision for the future, wanting to tell his story. He already knew or foresaw that his story was going to be important, and he documented all these videos at a time when having a camera wasn't as easy as it is today, like carrying one on your cell phone or recording yourself in different ways, right?" director Rojas added.

The Juan Gabriel museum south of the border advises anyone wanting to go and visit to book in advance because they already have several very busy days, with many visitors arriving right at tour times, and our tours are already full.

The museum recommends booking in advance on its website. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, with the first tour at 10:00 a.m. and the last at 6:00 p.m.; tours last approximately two hours.

