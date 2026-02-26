Some maquiladoras and industry in Juárez at risk of relocating due to tariff impact

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vast majority of tariffs imposed by President Trump since the beginning of his administration last year. According to business leaders on the border, eliminating reciprocal tariffs puts companies at risk of leaving Ciudad Juárez.

"Initially, it's positive that the court has halted these harsh decisions by the White House, which is good for industry, but many of the tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court are what keep some companies operating in Ciudad Juárez," stated the Mexican Association of Importers and Exporters (ANIERM) in Chihuahua.

Beyond the political implications of this in the United States, ANIERM points out that it could also have serious consequences for Ciudad Juárez, which is already facing a severe employment crisis, especially in the maquiladora sector.

Central American countries like Honduras and Guatemala are being penalized by the United States with these reciprocal tariffs, and ANIERM points out that these countries are cheaper because they pay lower wages and taxes, since the tariffs are driving up costs too much.

"If the reciprocal tariffs are eliminated, as the Supreme Court has already ordered, it will be more advantageous for many maquiladoras to relocate their production there (Central America)," ANIERM added. "Some very important strategic partners have already been moving production lines and opening new contracts in Honduras at the request of their clients."

The reciprocal tariffs had slowed down some industries, but now that they have been eliminated, they will surely resume those plans, according to business experts.

"Of course, they will wait a while to see what else President Trump does, since he has already announced that he will try to reinstate the tariffs by other means, so these companies, which are on the verge of a cost crisis, will surely wait for Trump's reaction and then make their decision," ANIERM added.

Therefore, they say it could still be several months before this court ruling has a visible effect on the local economy of Juárez and the border region.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6 and 10 p.m.