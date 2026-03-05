Las Americas faces difficulties meeting with clients due to measles outbreak at Camp East Montana

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced this week that it placed Camp East Montana under quarantine due to a recent measles outbreak at the facility.

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center says now it will be more difficult for them to access dozens of their clients who are detained under ICE custody, because all legal access and visitations have been switched virtually.

ABC-7 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment. In a statement they said that as of March 3, 2026, the Texas Department of Health confirmed active measles infections of 14 detainees at Camp East Montana in Texas.

"ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected," said DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations, Lauren Bis.

“In-person visitation is currently suspended to protect the health and safety of the detainees, the staff, and the community. Detainees still have access to attorneys and visitation through Visual Attorney Visitation booths, tablets, or telephones," DHS added. “Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection. All detainees are being provided with proper medical care."

“It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care—including access to vaccines. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their entire lives,” DHS added.

