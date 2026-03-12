Skip to Content
Bridge of the Americas modernization project’s timeline updated, GSA confirms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has changed the start and substantial completion dates for the Bridge of the Americas Modernization project, with construction set to begin in early 2028 and be completed by summer 2031.

ABC-7 reported last year that the GSA planned to begin construction in spring 2027 and substantially complete by summer 2030, but the timeline and project have been slightly delayed.

“GSA remains committed to the successful execution of this critical and complex modernization project at the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry. Due to acquisition delays beyond our control, the extended 2025 government shutdown and careful due diligence, we have adjusted the estimated project timeline.”

ABC-7 requested further comment and an interview with GSA, a spokesperson said: "that it cannot be supported at this time".

Binational industry and maquiladora leaders have previously expressed concern about the proposed closure of commercial traffic once the project is completed.

