Borderland barbers and hair stylists try to wait out the pandemic to return to work

EL PASO, Texas -- "There is no such thing as social distancing in our profession," says Briana Alacron, a hair stylist at what used to be Barragan's West Salon and Spa, who hasn't worked since El Paso's stay-at-home order was put in place.

Barbers and hair stylists in the Borderland have been doing what they can do to survive. Hector Hernandez, a barber and bartender, can't even fall back on his second profession.

"I haven't gotten that stimulus check, I haven't gotten unemployment. If it weren't for my family, I don't know what I would do," said Hernandez.

Kristin Lovelady's doors had been opened for only two weeks at her salon, Mysa, when the shutdown began. She is having trouble finding help from banks and government programs because her business has not been opened long enough to show a positive track record.

Lovelady told ABC-7, "A lot of these applications require you to be working for at least a year, so it's hard to find grants and assistance for people who have just started. And then, they ask you for all sorts of records of income and I don't really have a whole lot."

Hernandez is optimistic though saying, "I just hope that everybody follows the rules and stays home like they are supposed to and just wait this thing out. Then, we can all go back to work as soon as possible."