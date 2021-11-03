Amazon to start hiring 500 workers for El Paso warehouse center

EL PASO, Texas -- Amazon announced Wednesday that it would begin hiring immediately for over 500 full-time jobs needed for the anticipated opening late this month of its El Paso distribution facility.

The jobs, which start at a minimum pay rate of $15 an hour, involve working with robotics to pack and ship books, electronics, toys and other small items to Amazon customers. Company officials said their employee benefits package includes full medical and dental insurance, 401k with a 50% match, college tuition reimbursement, flexible scheduling and family leave.

The 625,000 square-foot El Paso facility, which is located on the eastside between Rojas and Interstate 10 near Eastlake, will be one of over 250 "fulfillment centers" that Amazon has opened in the past year to meet the surging demand in online shopping that emerged during the pandemic and continues. As a result, the company said it is now the top job creator in the U.S. - adding nearly a half-million jobs nationwide.

The El Paso operation, which was officially announced in July of last year after construction began, sits midway between existing Amazon warehouses in San Antonio and Phoenix. Officials last year had estimated the employment level in El Paso was expected to eventually reach 750 workers.

Amazon's local hiring events were slated to begin Wednesday afternoon; officials said all interviewing and hiring would take place by appointment only over the next several weeks at the Workforce Solutions Borderplex Center located at 8825 Northloop Drive in El Paso. To apply for a job, click here or get more information by texting ELPASONOW to 77088 from your cell phone.