Additional cargo transportation planned at the Tornillo Port of Entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Major business and cargo transportation leaders on both sides of the border are considering using the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo more to alleviate traffic on other bridges.

With future modernization projects planned for the Bridge of the Americas and the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, leaders and officials plan to start using the Tornillo entry as a main option for cargo crossings, along the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry.

Vice President of the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation in the Northern Region of Mexico Manuel Sotelo told ABC-7 the main concerns of not using this PoE were safety for them and the truck drivers due to the area where it is located.

According to Sotelo and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, they've been in talks with the Mexican Federal Government to enforce safety and security through the National Guard, the Mexican Military, and even the Chihuahua Department of Public Safety.

In September of 2023, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection suspended operations of commercial crossings at BOTA and Ysleta, businesses and maquiladoras had to use the Tornillo PoE, which worked well.

"We have to use Tornillo, we have to get as close as possible to the figure requested by customs on both sides so that this port continues operating."

According to Sotelo, all businesses and maquiladoras need to cross a certain number of trucks through that bridge to keep it operating.

The number he told ABC-7 was around 200 trucks per day, Sotelo said currently nearly 20 trucks are crossing this bridge.

Some of the missing things this area has to have Tornillo well-positioned to operate better are lack of infrastructure on both sides. Such as warehouses, gas stations, and even maquiladoras according to Sotelo and County Judge Samaniego.