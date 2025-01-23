RECALL ROUNDUP: Chocolate chip cookies, space heaters and Jeep Cherokees

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops cookies

D. Coluccio & Sons has recalled its Colussi Canturini Chocolate Drops.

The company issued the recall for the 300-gram blue packages because the cookies may contain undeclared almonds, which puts those allergic to nuts at risk of an allergic reaction.

The Food and Drug Administration says the cookies were sold at stores nationwide and by mail.

The product has a UPC 8002590006020, marked with lot numbers 3540152 BBD 15-01-2025 and lot number L354150 BBD 29-05-2025 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA. Consumers are urged to return the cookies to where they purchased them.

Vornado Air space heaters

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled nearly 8,000 Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters.

According to the agency, the heater's power cord can detach and get damaged, which poses electric shock and fire hazards.

The recalled heaters are off-white and have a red "V" printed on the front of the unit with the word "Vornado" and were sold on Amazon between August and October 2024.

The impacted units have a "JUL24" and "AUG24" date code.

CPSC urges users to stop using the heaters immediately and to contact Vornado for a free replacement.

Jeep Cherokee recall

Stellantis has recalled over 63,000 Jeep Cherokees.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the recall was issued because the vehicle's power transfer unit may become damaged due to a poorly seated input shaft ring. Federal regulators say it can cause the vehicle to lose power or lose its park function, which increases the risk of a crash.

This recall impacts certain 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles.

Chrysler has not said how it will fix the problem but says owners will be notified by mail by Feb. 13.