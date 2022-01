Global stocks higher after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures are mostly higher on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Frankfurt and Paris opened higher while Seoul and India advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Markets in Britain, China, Japan and Australia were closed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%. Singapore’s government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous year’s 5.4% contraction. Oil prices advanced.