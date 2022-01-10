Germany urges Malaysian owner to help save ailing shipyard

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has called on Malaysia-based Genting Group to contribute financially to the rescue of a shipyard it bought five years ago in northern Germany. German news agency dpa reports that the shipyard filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner. Germany has said it’s willing to discuss providing up to $678 million in state aid to prevent the shipyard from going under, which would mean a loss of 1,900 jobs in an economically depressed region. But the Economy Ministry says it expects Genting to contribute to the rescue effort. It’s majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay.