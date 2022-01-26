EU court annuls Intel’s 2009 billion euro antitrust fine

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Chipmaker Intel scored a decisive legal victory in a long-running battle against European Union competition watchdogs after a court reversed itself and threw out a billion euro antitrust fine issued more than a decade ago. The EU’s General Court annuled the 1.06 billion euro fine that competition regulators gave in 2009 to Intel for allegedly using illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD. It was the General Court’s second decision on the case, after the bloc’s top court ordered it to take another look at its earlier decision.