FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers

By The Associated Press

Concern about new high-speed wireless service interfering with airplanes appears to be easing. Federal safety regulators said Friday they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G towers. The Federal Aviation Administration says the move is possible because the telecom companies are providing more information about the location of their wireless transmitters. Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that 5G service could interfere with planes because it uses part of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters on planes. Altimeters measure the height of planes above the ground, and they’re crucial for landing when visibility is poor because of bad weather.