HUD prioritizes environment, economic equity in bloc grants

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development has laid out new guidelines for the disbursal of $2 billion in disaster-relief bloc grants, with an emphasis on climate-change mitigation and equity for underserved communities. The new guidelines spell out priorities for the use of the funds by state and local agencies that receive the Community Development Block Grants. The funds were allocated last year to aid in relief efforts for disasters that took place in 2020 in 10 states and territories. These include: wildfires in California, a dam collapse in Michigan, Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi, and earthquakes and Tropical Storm Isaias in Puerto Rico.