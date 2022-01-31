Partners bid to build refueling tankers in Alabama, Georgia

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. says it will seek to build new aerial refueling tankers for the U.S. Air Force. The Maryland-based company would use Airbus jets assembled in Alabama and convert them for military use in Georgia. Lockheed Martin spokesperson Stephanie Stinn says that if the Air Force chooses the group’s bid, it would create 1,000 new jobs in suburban Atlanta and 300 in Mobile, Alabama. It’s a second run at building tankers for the U.S. Air Force by Airbus. The European-based aircraft manufacturer initially won a bid a decade ago, but saw the $35 billion deal overturned and handed to rival Boeing Co.