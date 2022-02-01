Hydrogen fuel cell, transportation firm to move HQ to Ohio

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A hydrogen fuel cell and transportation company says it plans to move its global headquarters from California to Ohio. Hyperion Companies Inc. announced Tuesday it would also locate its research and development center and manufacturing operations in Columbus. Hyperion in a statement says it will invest nearly $300 million in the facility and create 680 new jobs over six years. Hydrogen fuel cells are seen as another potential solution to carbon-free transportation and energy storage. The company was founded in Columbus in 2011 and moved its headquarters to Orange, California, in 2014.