Germany’s Siemens sees profit up 20%, raises dividend

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany Siemens AG saw net profit at the global maker of trains and industrial equipment rise 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of 2021. The rebounding global economy increased orders for its goods, including a 1-billion euro order for high speed trains in Germany. The company on Thursday confirmed its outlook for increased earnings going forward and proposed a bigger dividend. It said the delays in getting parts and raw materials that have plagued the rest of the global economy should ease in the months ahead.