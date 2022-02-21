Lawsuit: Amazon’s unrealistic demands caused driver to crash

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A motorcyclist who lost his leg after a collision with an Amazon delivery truck has filed a lawsuit arguing that unrealistic expectations for the tech giant’s delivery drivers have led to negligence. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the lawsuit alleges Justin Hartley was riding his motorcycle in Virginia Beach on Oct. 4 when a rented truck with an Amazon logo turned directly into his lane of travel. The truck struck Hartley, and he suffered fractures to his left wrist and left leg. The lawsuit says doctors were unable to save Hartley’s left leg and had to amputate it just below the knee. Amazon has denied any responsibility.