Fendi, Capasa open a more relaxed Milan Fashion Week

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — The Italian fashion world has opened a Milan Fashion Week that brought the return of Russian buyers after two years and the easing of pandemic travel restrictions. An agreement with the government brokered by the Italian National Fashion Chamber allowed Russians who were vaccinated with the Sputnik V shot to enter the country if they were traveling for business and submitted to frequent rapid tests for the coronavirus. They arrived for the first day of shows Wednesday as tensions built over Russia’s military intensions in Ukraine. The fashion council says show invitations also were extended to Ukrainian buyers, but they didn’t attend.