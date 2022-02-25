Bath & Body Works criticism a possible lesson: Charity CEO

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

The head of a civil rights nonprofit that receives donations from Bath & Body Works said she hopes the criticism of the company’s Black History Month collection becomes a learning experience. The retailer caught some heat on social media earlier this month when it unveiled its latest collection featuring some popular products in packaging inspired by traditional African mud cloth. The rollout came with an announcement the company was donating $500,000 to the National Urban League and the Columbus Urban League. A Bath & Body Works spokesperson said in an emailed statement the company collaborated with Black designers, associates and customers to inform their approach to the collection.