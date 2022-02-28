From banking to sports to vodka, Russia’s isolation grows

By TED ANTHONY

AP National Writer

Russia has been abruptly cut off from the larger world on multiple fronts. Its ability to bank internationally has been curtailed. Its participation in major international sports is crumbling. Its vodka may no longer be welcome in multiple U.S. states. Even Switzerland, whose very name has become a synonym for neutrality, is turning its back on Vladimir Putin. In barely three days, the country has become an international pariah for its invasion of Ukraine last week,. What’s more, it is all happening in diverse, far-reaching ways that are extraordinary for the extremely connected world in which we live.