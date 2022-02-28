One Putin move and behold: West’s unity tightens overnight

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved in days what remained out of the grasp of the European Union for many years and decades. The 27-nation bloc agreed to jointly buy and send weapons to a war zone and restored trans-Atlantic unity. Putin previously could sit back and relish in unseemly scenes of Western disunity. These ranged from Brexit, Hungary’s long-standing antipathy towards its EU headquarters and the rift created by former President Donald Trump that has far from fully healed under under Joe Biden. Within days all changed.