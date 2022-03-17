Tech leaders would face prison if they don’t follow UK rules

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The British government has unveiled its online safety bill in Parliament, which is aimed at protecting internet users from harm. Senior managers at tech companies would face up to two years in prison if they fail to comply with the British rules introduced Thursday. The ambitious but controversial bill gives regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies. Lawmakers still need to vote to approve the bill before it becomes law. The bill has been beefed up to hold tech executives criminally liable two months after the law takes force, instead of postponing it for two years under the original draft. Companies could be fined up to 10% of their annual global revenue for violations.