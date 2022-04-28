California subpoenas ExxonMobil in probe of plastics waste

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind investigation into the petroleum industry for its alleged role in causing a global plastic pollution crisis. Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday said the industry has encouraged the development and use of petroleum-based plastic products. He says the industry has sought to minimize public understanding widespread use of plastics harms the environment and public health. Bonta says ExxonMobil was subpoenaed as a major source of global plastics pollution and for allegedly deceiving the public. ExxonMobil did not immediately comment. The American Chemistry Council says U.S. plastic makers are committed to a more sustainable future.