A longer life for Diablo Canyon? Newsom touts nuke extension

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is raising the possibility that the state’s last nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025. California is facing possible electricity shortages, and the Democratic governor says keeping the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running could help meet demand. Owner Pacific Gas & Electric did not specifically address Newsom’s suggestion, saying it would consider “all options.” The Biden administration has a $6 billion fund to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing. A proposal to extend the plant’s life is certain to revive questions over earthquake safety at the site and require multiple agency reviews.

