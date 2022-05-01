En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As New York City forges ahead with its recovery, the pandemic is leaving lasting imprints, especially on city roadways: less room for cars and more space for people. As the COVID-19 outbreak ravaged New York City two years ago, one of the world’s most congested and bustling metropolises found itself transformed into grids of mostly deserted streets and sidewalks as businesses shuttered and virus-wary denizens shut themselves in. Now the city is drafting new rules that would allow eateries to make outdoor dining permanent, although the policy is being challenged in court. The city is also announcing plans to close off even more streets to vehicles on Sundays so pedestrians have more room to roam in warmer months.