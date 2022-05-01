Japan’s Kishida in Thailand to talk about economics, Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to talk with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha about economic matters, upheaval in Myanmar and Russia’s war in Ukraine when they meet Monday. Kishida is in the middle of a five-nation overseas tour. He earlier visited Indonesia and Vietnam and will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom after Thailand. Japanese economic investments have been key to Thailand’s industrialization, especially in the automotive industry. Also likely to be discussed is the violent conflict in Myanmar, which some experts characterize as a civil war. Several governments have imposed sanctions and condemned the Myanmar military’s abuses. Thailand and Japan share a softer approach.