Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media reported Tuesday a 1,000-bed hospital built in the northeastern suburbs for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it’s needed. The number of new cases in the Chinese capital remains steady, however, with another 62 recorded on Monday. Unofficial reports online say thousands of beds have been prepared in a centralized quarantine center. State media has not confirmed those preparations, in what could be an attempt to avoid stoking public fears.