Venezuela’s Maduro, others meet with Iran oil minister

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and high-ranking officials from the South American nation have met with the oil minister of Iran to discuss cooperation in energy matters and efforts to defeat economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies. Officials from both oil-producing nations ratified agreements in the meetings this week in Venezuela. That’s according to a statement from Venezuela’s Petroleum Ministry. Iran’s delegation was led by Javad Owji, the country’s oil minister. Neither country announced the visit in advance. In recent years, Iran has shipped gasoline and other products to Venezuela amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.