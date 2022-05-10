Drivers bemoan high gasoline prices with no relief in sight

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, JULIE WALKER and JOSHUA BOAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. AAA says drivers are paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular gasoline. That’s especially hard on people who drive for a living. The high price of oil is the main cause of the biting gasoline prices. A barrel of the U.S. benchmark crude has been selling for around $100. Oil prices worldwide have been high in recent months, mainly because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.