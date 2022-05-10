Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Food-delivery workers across Dubai are protesting meager pay and inadequate protections and have walked off the job across the city. The walkout was confirmed on Tuesday. It marks the second strike in as many weeks in an emirate that outlaws dissent. The foreign workers contracted by Talabat, the Middle East unit of Delivery Hero, began their walkout late Monday after organizing on social media, crippling the application’s services. As fuel prices surge, many said they were pressing for a modest pay increase — a wage less than what sparked another extremely rare strike among other contractors last week.