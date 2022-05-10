Nintendo’s profit dips slightly as Switch console sales slow

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s profit for the fiscal year ended in March was little changed from the previous year, edging down 0.6% to 477.7 billion yen, or about $3.7 billion. The Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises says sales for the fiscal year fell 3.6% as fewer Nintendo Switch machines were sold, and IP income from mobile content also declined. Nintendo Switch players around the world now total some 102 million people, up from 87 million people the previous fiscal year, according to Nintendo. Game makers have reaped windfall profits from more people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.