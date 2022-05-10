Q&A: Philanthropy Together CEO talks TED and giving circles

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Sara Lomelin offered the final TED Talk of this year’s conference, on a particularly star-studded day in Vancouver where she followed actress Bryce Dallas Howard, TV producer Michael Schur, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk talking about the future of his company and his plans for Twitter. The CEO of Philanthropy Together wants the concept of a giving circle – where a group of people pool their time and money and decide together where they want to donate it – to become as well-known and as mainstream as crowdfunding. She hopes to accomplish that through events like the We Give Summit, the four-day, free virtual gathering of giving circle participants and philanthropy that begins Wednesday.