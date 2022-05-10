Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country. The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv. And his country’s foreign minister suggested Tuesday that Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.