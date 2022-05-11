Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are mixed in Asia with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. The S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher as big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. The Nasdaq composite rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. Investors are awaiting the release of U.S. inflation data. The pace of price increases will influence the Federal Reserve’s strategy on interest rates and could put the brakes on the recovery from the pandemic.