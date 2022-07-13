Scientific Games’ lottery playbook succeeded, then spread

By JON MELTZER, LAUREN MOWRY, VICTORIA IFATUSIN and MICHAEL PURDIE / Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

State lotteries now exist in 45 states and the District of Columbia. But they didn’t just spring up by popular demand. According to a new investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, a multinational company called Scientific Games drafted state lottery laws and lobbied for their passage across the country. That helped the firm reap millions in profits for running the legal gambling games it helped create.