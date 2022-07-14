Von der Leyen: EU wants North Macedonia

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the country’s hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. Von der Leyen told North Macedonia’s parliament in the Macedonia language that “we want you in the EU.” Von der Leyen pledged her backing for a French proposal that will pave the way for accession talks for the tiny Balkan country and eliminate Bulgaria’s objections.