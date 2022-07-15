Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:10 AM

Putin reshuffles top officials, names new space agency head

President of Russia / CC BY-SA 4.0

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled his top officials, naming a new head of the state space corporation and giving broad new powers to one of his top ministers. Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as head of the state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. He replaced Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. Borisov’s duties were handed over to Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade, who was promoted to a deputy prime minister. The reshuffle follows predictions of Borisov’s removal from the job amid the reported flaws in Russian arsenals spotlighted by the military action in Ukraine.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Skip to content