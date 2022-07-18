EU zooms in on tighter Russia sanctions; backs Ukraine aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are zooming on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine. The EU ministers also made a commitment Monday to add another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defense of the nation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold” which is Moscow’s second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban.

