Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
New
Published 8:41 AM

Ukraine finalizes ties to IEA as both foresee hard winter

KVIA

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine has become an association country of the International Energy Agency. Both stressed Tuesday that closer cooperation will help Europe face what is expected to be a hard winter amid an energy crisis tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The move reflects Ukraine’s crucial role for European and global energy security and shows the Paris-based agency’s support for the country as it battles Russia’s invasion. A signing ceremony was held Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland. The move will allow Ukraine to work even closer with the agency on data-sharing, analysis and best practices. It also will support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content