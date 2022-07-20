5 ways to protect yourself from Medicare fraud

Medicare fraud is big business, and the COVID-19 pandemic has provided new opportunities for fraudsters. Fortunately, there are simple actions you can take to protect yourself from Medicare fraud. First, treat your Medicare number like it’s a credit card number or your Social Security number. Share it only with trusted health care providers. Next, be skeptical of offers for free gifts or extra services you might not need. Finally, review your statements for any unexpected services or charges. If you suspect fraud or errors, call 800-MEDICARE or 800-HHS-TIPS to get free help resolving issues.

