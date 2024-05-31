ABC-7 searches for answers regarding unfinished construction projects near West El Paso Alamo Drafthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drivers in West El Paso near the intersection of Mesa St and Monticello Boulevard will see brand new condos, restaurants and entertainment sites on one side, and unfinished construction on the other.

The City of El Paso told ABC-7 that the details of the project are, "based on the permits submitted, the project, consists of a multi-story, mixed-use complex that includes parking garages, retail locations and apartments."

Construction began back in 2019, with grading beginning back in 2014, according to the City.

The City also stated that at this time, all permits are expired and that the last inspection was in December 2021.

ABC-7 was able to connect with a spokesperson for property manage EPT Land Communities along with Montecillo, who said that within 120 days street and wall construction will start.

However, the apartment portion of the project is in litigation, because the spokesperson said the contractor "quit".

The contractor for the site is EMJ Construction, who's website stated their office is in downtown El Paso.

ABC-7 went to the downtown site, and was given a contact for EMJ's Business Development Manager.

The manager from EMJ told ABC-7 they could not speak on the project due to litigation, and connected ABC-7 to the company's legal team.

ABC-7 reached out to the legal team for EMJ Construction, and are still awaiting a response as of the publishing of this article.