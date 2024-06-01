Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot weekend and work week ahead

Happy Saturday! We are on track for a hot weekend in the Borderland. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 90s.

We are tracking a few showers and thunderstorms in our eastern counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the Trans-Pecos Region including Culberson County until 10 P.M. (11 P.M. CDT).

Unfortunately, the rest of the Borderland will not see any action today.

Looking into the work week, it is going to be a hot one! Temperatures will rise into the triple digits. The daily high could get up to 105... Whew!

