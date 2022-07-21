Inflation? Not where investment fees are concerned

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s crazy market swings prove once again how little control we have over our investments. In such times, it can pay to focus on just what you can control. For investors, that often means avoiding high fees. By keeping expenses low, investors can hold onto more of whatever returns their investments end up making. The good news is that investors are largely heeding such advice, and that’s forcing the investment industry to cut its fees in order to attract customers. Morningstar says investors last year saved a total of $6.9 billion in fees as expenses dropped again.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.