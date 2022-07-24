Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

LONDON (AP) — Truck drivers and travelers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day on the weekend that kicks off the summer holidays for many British families. Huge lines have formed since Friday at both the Port of Dover for those taking car ferries across the English Channel and in nearby Folkestone on roads leading to the Eurotunnel that goes under the Channel to France. Eurotunnel said drivers were still facing a wait of at least 90 minutes Sunday to check-in for the railway shuttle. British officials and politicians have blamed the chaos on staffing shortages at French border posts, an accusation denied by the French.

