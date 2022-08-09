USPS to request rate increase due to inflation, DeJoy says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says inflation is going to necessitate another rate increase in January. But he said Tuesday that despite inflation and staffing difficulties the Postal Service is well prepared for the November election. He noted that postal carriers already delivered about 40 million ballots to and from voters. He also cautioned against reading too much into quarterly results that for the first time reflected a sweeping overhaul signed into law in April. That resulted in a one-time, non-cash benefit of nearly $60 billion.

