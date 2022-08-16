High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops

BEIJING (AP) — Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies. The lack of rain has been especially marked in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing, which encompasses a large area of mountains and rivers. State media say fire trucks are delivering water to outlying villages for drinking and irrigating crops. Reports say rainfall in Chongqing has been half of what is usually expected for the year and some smaller waterways have dried up entirely. Authorities have issued warnings of temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Many parts of China have broken records for high temperatures this year.

