Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow. That’s according to satellite images analyzed on Tuesday by The Associated Press. The arrival of the Razoni comes after authorities praised the ship’s initial departure from Odesa as a sign that Ukraine could safely ship out its barley, corn, sunflower oil and wheat to a hungry world where global food prices have spiked in part due to the war. But its arrival in Tartus shows how complicated and murky international trade and shipping can be. Syria already has received Ukrainian grain taken from Russian-occupied territory amid Moscow’s war on Kyiv.

