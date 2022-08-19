Foot Locker names former Ulta Beauty chief as CEO

Foot Locker is naming former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the athletic retailer since 2014. Dillon will take over the top position at Foot Locker effective September 1. Dillon led beauty retailer Ulta Beauty from 2013 to 2021 as it doubled its number of stores and loyalty memberships. She also served as president and CEO of U.S. Cellular and held executive and leadership positions at McDonald’s and PepsiCo. Foot Locker shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading.

