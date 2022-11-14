1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000. Julien’s Auctions says the “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals. The listing said “the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use.” Julien’s said Sunday that the sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price was $218,750. The buyer was not named.

